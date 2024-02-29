The dynamics of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market to Grow Substantially by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players - OrphAI Therapeutics, Sanofi, Renovion, Zambon SpA, Mallinckrodt, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Mereo Biopharma, Genentech

The dynamics of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world and rising cases of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

DelveInsight’s Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome reached USD 58 million in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight’s analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the 7MM was reported as ~33K in 2022.

in 2022. Prominent companies working in the domain of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome, including OrphAI Therapeutics, Sanofi, Renovion, Inc., Zambon SpA, Mallinckrodt, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Mereo Biopharma, Genentech , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome. These novel bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome. These novel bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome therapies are anticipated to enter the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome treatment include LAM-001, Belumosudil, ARINA-1, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), Itacitinib, SERETIDE, Alvelestat (MPH966), ESBRIET (pirfenidone), and others.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Overview

Bronchiolitis obliterans, known by various terms such as obliterative bronchiolitis, constrictive bronchiolitis, popcorn lung, or bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome, is a form of obstructive lung disease affecting the small airways. Typically, it manifests following lung or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). This rare condition involves fibrosis in the terminal and distal bronchioles, leading to airflow obstruction as indicated by spirometry. The disease often results in a gradual decline in lung function, and more than half of transplant recipients develop some degree of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome within five years post-transplant.

Diagnosis of BOS generally occurs 16–20 months after lung transplant, though cases have been documented as early as three months post-transplantation. Approximately 5–14% of HSCT recipients also experience BOS, associated with pulmonary graft-versus-host disease, which may manifest months to years after transplantation. Accurate diagnosis relies on pulmonary function testing, with spirometry revealing persistent airflow obstruction unresponsive to bronchodilator challenge. Reduced forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and the FEV1/forced vital capacity (FVC) ratio, along with potential hyperinflation leading to increased total lung capacity (TLC) due to air trapping, are indicative features of this condition.





Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalence of BOS

Total Grade-specific BOS Cases

Total Treated Cases of BOS

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Treatment Market

Management of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome following lung transplant or allo-HSCT entails enhancing immunosuppression to address chronic rejection. Consequently, the augmentation or inclusion of immunosuppressive agents such as tacrolimus, cyclosporine, mycophenolate mofetil, and prednisone is employed for BOS treatment post-transplant. Azithromycin has shown effectiveness in improving lung function and reducing BOS incidence. Combining inhaled fluticasone, oral montelukast, and Zithromax can decelerate the decline in lung function in post-HSCT BOS. Alongside these interventions, addressing gastroesophageal reflux is recommended to mitigate BOS. Lung retransplantation may become necessary in cases of progressive and severe BOS. Extracorporeal photopheresis has been successfully utilized to slow the deterioration of lung function in BOS. In certain clinics, the off-label use of nintedanib and pirfenidone has recently exhibited clinical efficacy and safety; however, additional studies are essential to validate these drugs as potential therapeutic options for BOS patients.

For bronchiolitis obliterans not associated with transplantation, it is crucial to eliminate exposure to the causative agents. While immunosuppression using corticosteroids and cytotoxic drugs such as cyclophosphamide has been employed in cases linked to rheumatoid arthritis, it has not proven effective for bronchiolitis obliterans resulting from toxic inhalation or post-infectious causes. If necessary, manage symptoms with cough suppressants, inhaled bronchodilators, and oxygen supplementation for these patients.

Apart from azithromycin, there are no available treatments for BOS, and a successful treatment course aims to stabilize or slow the decline in FEV1. Managing BOS patients involves optimizing immunosuppression to prevent additional rejection of lung allografts. Traditional immunosuppressive measures, such as repeated high-dose methylprednisolone and enhancing immunosuppressive therapy with anti-thymocyte globulin, have been used. Currently, the most common initial treatment approach involves switching from cyclosporine to tacrolimus. Maintenance immunosuppression typically consists of a triple-drug regimen, including a calcineurin inhibitor, an antimetabolite, and a corticosteroid.

Other treatment strategies include inhaled cyclosporine, cell-cycle inhibitors, mammalian target of rapamycin inhibitors, and total lymphoid irradiation. While each of these regimens effectively suppresses the immune system, most patients do not experience a sustained positive response. The clinical course is characterized by a gradual decline in lung function, with patients being exposed to the various side effects associated with increased immunosuppression.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Companies

Key players, such as Zambon Company (Liposomal Cyclosporine A), Incyte Corporation (Itacitinib), Mereo Biopharma (Alvelestat (MPH966)), and others are involved in developing drugs for BOS. Zambon Pharma is presently working on Liposomal Cyclosporine A for inhalation (L-CsA-i), a new formulation of cyclosporine A designed to be inhaled into the lungs. Cyclosporine A, classified as a calcineurin inhibitor (CNI), is a potent immunosuppressive drug crucial in lung transplant medicine. L-CsA-i is administered using a specialized nebulizer system called Investigational eFlow Technology, developed by PARI Pharma GmbH. Clinical trials, including Phase III studies like BOSTON-1 and BOSTON-2 in adults with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) post lung transplant, along with other studies such as BOSTON-3, BOSTON-4, and BOSTON-5, are underway to evaluate its efficacy and safety. Notably, in May 2023, L-CsA-i received Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency for BOS treatment, highlighting the significant need for effective therapies in this area. Additionally, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to expedite its regulatory review process. If approved, L-CsA-i would represent a breakthrough as the first treatment specifically indicated for BOS.

INCB-039110, also known as itacitinib, is a medication taken orally that blocks Janus-associated kinase 1 (JAK1), potentially aiding in fighting cancer and modulating the immune system. When ingested, itacitinib specifically targets JAK-1, hindering the activation of signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) proteins and the release of inflammatory substances triggered by other cytokines like interleukin-23 (IL-23) and interleukin-6 (IL-6). The JAK-STAT pathway is crucial for the communication of numerous cytokines and growth factors, affecting cell growth, blood cell formation, and immune responses. Elevated levels of JAK kinases are linked to inflammatory disorders, abnormal blood cell production, and certain cancers. Presently, this compound is undergoing Phase II clinical trials for patients experiencing post-lung transplant bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), expected to conclude by June 2026.

The other promising drugs for BOS in the pipeline include

LAM-001: OrphAI Therapeutics

Belumosudil: Sanofi

ARINA-1: Renovion, Inc.

Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP): Mallinckrodt

SERETIDE: GlaxoSmithKline

ESBRIET (pirfenidone): Genentech

These emerging therapies have the potential to not only improve patient outcomes by slowing disease progression and reducing symptoms but also to reshape the competitive dynamics within the market. Pharmaceutical companies investing in the development of these innovative treatments stand to gain substantial market share as they address the unmet needs of patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, the introduction of these therapies may lead to increased competition, driving further innovation and potentially lowering treatment costs. Overall, the advent of new therapeutic options for BOS holds the promise of transforming the treatment landscape, offering hope to patients and reshaping the market dynamics in the process.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Dynamics

The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The enhanced comprehension of the pathogenesis of BOS in diverse patient populations has prompted investigations into identifying potential noninvasive biomarkers for early BOS diagnosis. Studies exploring various disease pathways responsible for BOS progression and the deterioration of lung function contribute to the identification of novel targets for the cure and management of BOS. As limitations in current drug therapies for BOS persist, there may be a growing demand for more reliable treatments. Furthermore, the rising number of transplant cases across the 7MM increases the risks of BOS occurrence, thereby supporting BOS market growth.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market. The absence of consensus guidelines for designing treatment for individuals with BOS, coupled with a lack of tools for predicting its onset after years of research and development, poses challenges. While early diagnosis has demonstrated improved Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALY), the testing process has a considerable distance to cover. BOS market growth is hindered by the high cost of treatment and safety concerns. Despite these challenges, various companies are actively engaged in developing novel therapies. Given the limited patient pool, these companies are anticipated to compete for a small BOS market share.

Moreover, bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market growth.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 58 Million Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Companies OrphAI Therapeutics, Sanofi, Renovion, Inc., Zambon SpA, Mallinckrodt, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Mereo Biopharma, Genentech, and others Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapies LAM-001, Belumosudil, ARINA-1, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), Itacitinib, SERETIDE, Alvelestat (MPH966), ESBRIET (pirfenidone), and others

Scope of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

