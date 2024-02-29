Guardians of the North Returns for Season Two

CANADA, February 29 - Released on February 29, 2024

Today, Creative Saskatchewan and Wavelength Entertainment, along with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), are celebrating the second season of the docuseries Guardians of the North, which was filmed in the province.

The docuseries follows wildland firefighters and dedicated First Nation responders in Saskatchewan's Indigenous and northern communities while they protect the people, property and resources of the north.

The season two premiere will air on March 5, 2024, at 10 p.m. CST on Citytv Saskatchewan.

The second season consists of six episodes that will continue to follow personnel from the SPSA and the Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management (SFNEM) as they prepare for and respond to wildfires and evacuations during the summer of 2023 - one of Saskatchewan's biggest wildfire seasons.

"This riveting docuseries provides a deeper understanding of the work involved and dangers faced by first responders in northern Saskatchewan," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The tireless dedication of wildland firefighters and First Nation responders, as well as the coordinated effort of the SPSA and its partner agencies, is key to protecting the people of Saskatchewan from wildfires."

"2023 saw unprecedented wildfire activity across Canada. It has been remarkable telling the stories of those dedicated brave individuals tasked with protecting human life, communities and resources throughout Saskatchewan's north," Wavelength Entertainment Producer Chris Triffo said. "We thank Citytv Saskatchewan, Creative Saskatchewan, the SPSA and SFNEM for partnering with us to tell these exciting stories."

Guardians of the North receives funding from Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and TV Production grant. The second season's $280,000 investment is estimated to result in $1.2 million in positive economic impacts for the province.

"Our government is so proud to support productions like this, who have chosen to film in our province and tell our amazing stories," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Productions like this one cast a wide net in terms of the positive economic effects in our province and are putting Saskatchewan on the map as a prime destination for filmmakers."

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate, and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

Wavelength Entertainment is a full-service production/distribution company with offices located throughout Canada. Wavelength is dedicated to the creation of smart, imaginative and entertaining content for global audiences, on all media platforms. The Emmy award winning team has worked together for over 20 years on programming that has been seen in 150 countries, 30 languages and hundreds of channels/platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Discovery +, CBC, Rogers, History, Smithsonian, ID, HBO, TLC and A&E.

Guardians of the North media clips are available for sharing at the links below:

Season Two Clips

https://vimeo.com/916100494/c6be831280

https://we.tl/t-v0NX7a6Sdo

Episode One 30 Second Commercial

https://we.tl/t-wvVogRE5zj

For more information, please visit: https://www.wavelength-entertainment.com/guardians-of-the-north.

For more information, contact:

Chris Triffo

Wavelength Entertainment

Phone: 306-501-0133

Email: christopher@wavelength-entertainment.com

Megan Folden

Creative Saskatchewan

Phone: 306-798-2191

Email: megan.folden@creativesask.ca

