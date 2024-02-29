Federal and Provincial Governments Invest More Than $51 Million in Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 29 - Released on February 29, 2024

Craven, Saskatchewan, February 29, 2024 - Communities across Saskatchewan are upgrading critical public infrastructure through 34 projects after a joint investment of more than $51 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by Minister Dan Vandal and Minister Don McMorris, these projects will ensure the continued availability of a safe and reliable drinking water supply and the effective treatment of wastewater for generations to come.

“From agriculture to energy production to hydration, water is essential to healthy and sustainable communities,” Minister Vandal said. "That is why our government is proud to announce these investments to upgrade critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across Saskatchewan. By improving access to essential services and amenities, we are enhancing the quality of housing and enabling communities to meet the critical infrastructure demands associated with growth. We will continue to work with partners to invest in projects that foster a better tomorrow for all Saskatchewanians.”

“The value of these projects is so much more than dollars: it’s setting communities on a course for continued growth and renewal,” Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "As we move into spring construction season, this new and improved infrastructure will produce immediate and long-term benefits and build excitement within our communities as they continue to grow and protect the quality of life of their residents for generations to come.”

The Village of Craven will receive funding to improve its water treatment facility and systems to comply with federal and provincial regulations. Work will include the installation of two new water supply wells and the integration of two filters into the existing facility. These efforts will address current and projected water supply and treatment needs, providing residents with a source of safe drinking water.

"The Village of Craven's Council extends our sincere appreciation for the ICIP grant allocation that has been awarded to our Village for our water treatment upgrades," Mayor of the Village of Craven Dayna Anderson said. "This grant will play a pivotal role in enhancing our infrastructure in an affordable manner for our residents and ensuring that we are compliant with the Water Security Agency's quality standard on a go-forward basis. Providing the residents of Craven with amenities is something that our council and staff strive to achieve, and utilizing this grant responsibly will enhance the well-being of our residents."

Funding will also support the construction of a sewage lagoon spanning approximately 6.7 hectares in the Town of Vonda. The new structure will be situated within agricultural land, complying with current wastewater treatment regulations. This important work will not only ensure the infrastructure needs of this small and vibrant community are met but will also support expansion and environmental protection.

"The entire Town of Vonda council is very excited to announce the news of being awarded the ICIP grant for a new lagoon," Town of Vonda Administrator Linda Denis said. "Currently, our lift station is nearing its life expectancy, and Vonda's existing two-cell lagoon is undersized to meet the current and future needs of the community. This grant will allow the Town of Vonda to increase the capacity to treat the wastewater and to meet the needs of the community, not only for now but also for the future. Our council has and will continue to strive to provide high-quality services to our Vonda residents. We are truly appreciative!"

The Town of Redvers will see upgrades to their water treatment plant. This will include substituting the current water treatment process with two systems that are better at removing contaminants. The facility will also add more water storage and a back-up power source, positioning it for growth.

"The residents of Redvers will be beyond thrilled with the news of the awarded ICIP grant for our water treatment plant upgrade," Town of Redvers Chief Administrative Officer Tricia Pickard said. "Embarking on this project will ensure that Redvers is not only compliant with the Water Security Agency but also providing the best water to our residents directly to their taps today and in the future. This is an upgrade that was long-awaited! Acquiring the ICIP grant was instrumental in keeping ratepayer costs minimal. Our staff and council have and will continue to strive to provide high-quality services to our residents. We are truly thankful."

These drinking water and wastewater improvement projects align with the vision for a green Prairie economy that is prosperous, sustainable, and benefits everyone. By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are growing the economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of residents.

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $27,903,582 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNCIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $23,250,662, while local recipients are contributing $18,604,713.

Including today's announcement, over 180 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $367.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $260.2 million.

Including today's announcement, over 114 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $106.1 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $97.5 million.

