Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Yargesa, miglustat, Date of authorisation: 22/03/2017, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

Yargesa is a medicine used to treat adults with mild to moderate type-1 Gaucher disease.

Patients with this disease lack an enzyme that breaks down a type of fat called glucosylceramide. As a result, glucosylceramide builds up in different parts of the body, such as the spleen, liver and bones. Yargesa is used in patients who cannot receive enzyme-replacement therapy.

Yargesa is a ‘generic medicine’. This means that it contains the same active substance (miglustat) and works in the same way as a ‘reference medicine’ already authorised in the European Union (EU) called Zavesca.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


