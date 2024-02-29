Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Truvada, emtricitabine,tenofovir disoproxil, Date of authorisation: 20/02/2005, Revision: 47, Status: Authorised

Two main studies have examined the effects of Truvada’s active substances, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, in adults infected with HIV-1 who had not been treated before. The main measure of effectiveness was the proportion of patients whose HIV-1 level in the blood (viral load) had fallen below a defined level. Truvada’s active substances, taken in combination with other antiviral medicines, reduced viral load in the majority of patients and were more effective than the comparator medicines.

The first study compared the combination of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil with the combination of lamivudine and zidovudine (other antiviral medicines). Both combinations were taken with efavirenz (another antiviral medicine) by patients with HIV-1 infection. Of the patients taking the active substances of Truvada, 80% (194 out of 244) achieved and maintained viral load below 50 HIV-1 copies/ml by 48 weeks, compared with 70% of the patients taking the comparator medicines (171 out of 243).

The second study examined the effects of emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, taken with lopinavir and ritonavir (other antiviral medicines) in 196 patients with HIV-1 infection. Around two-thirds of the patients achieved and maintained viral load below 50 copies/ml after 48 weeks.

The effectiveness of Truvada in adolescents was supported by studies showing that emtricitabine or tenofovir disoproxil reduced viral load when given with other antivirals to HIV-infected patients aged from 12 to 18 years, as well as evidence that the active ingredients are distributed similarly in the bodies of adolescents to those of adults and so would be expected to act in the same way.

Two main studies have evaluated the addition of Truvada to standard preventative measures for pre-exposure prophylaxis. In both studies Truvada was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in adults at high risk of sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection. The main measure of effectiveness was the number of adults who tested positive for HIV-1 infection. Truvada was more effective than placebo for preventing HIV-1 infection. The level of protection depended on how well individuals stuck to taking their medicine.

In the first study involving over 2,400 men who have sex with men, 3.9% (48 out of 1,224) individuals taking Truvada tested positive for HIV-1 infection compared with 6.8% (83 out of 1,217) individuals taking placebo.

The second study involved over 4,700 heterosexual couples, each with one partner who did not have HIV-1 infection and the other who had the infection. Of the individuals taking Truvada, 0.8% (13 out of 1,576) tested positive for HIV-1 infection over 1 year compared with 3.3% (52 out of 1,578) of those taking placebo.