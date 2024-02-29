Carsten Phillips Inc., DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Secures A Spot On The Prestigious 2024 Inc. Regionals List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carsten Phillips Inc., doing business as Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, securing the 102nd spot on the 2024 Inc. Regionals for the Pacific region. This esteemed list celebrates the most dynamic private firms in America, spotlighting their significant contributions to the economy and job creation.
The Inc. Regionals 2024 has identified 1,132 trailblazing companies across various regions that together have generated $75.9 billion in revenue and added 96,129 jobs to the U.S. economy in 2022 alone. The selection for this prestigious list is based on the percentage revenue growth over a two-year period, highlighting the importance of emerging companies in fueling economic growth and innovation.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's inclusion in the Inc. Regionals is a testament to its substantial growth and commitment to excellence. With an impressive growth rate, the company has demonstrated its prowess in the real estate industry, not only by achieving remarkable revenue increases but also by contributing to job creation and setting new standards for customer service and community involvement.
The 2024 Inc. Regionals methodology involves a rigorous process that includes collecting applications, verifying revenue with documentation such as redacted tax returns and financial statements, and calculating the growth rate percentage. The formula used by Inc.'s Data Operations team ensures that only the most deserving companies, based on their financial achievements, earn their place on the list. Following the calculation of growth rates, an editorial review further vets companies to maintain the integrity and prestige of the Inc. Regionals recognition.
"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region," said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Carsten Phillips Inc., DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "This accolade is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and innovative approach to real estate. We are committed to continuing our growth trajectory, providing exceptional service to our clients, and making a positive impact on the communities we serve."
INC Company Profile: https://www.inc.com/profile/your-home-sold-guaranteed-realty
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Carsten Phillips Inc., DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is a leading real estate brokerage committed to providing second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. With a focus on positively impacting the lives of people, the company specializes in performance guarantees for buying and selling homes, catering to move-up buyers. For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its services, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
INC Company Profile: https://www.inc.com/profile/your-home-sold-guaranteed-realty
