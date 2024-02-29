February 29 - Reminders for Voters Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Primary Election
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, February 29, 2024 - With the 2024 Presidential Primary Election coming up on March 5, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reminding Coloradans of important voter information.
“March 5th is coming up quickly, and there is still time for eligible Coloradans to register to vote and cast a ballot in the Presidential Primary Election,” said Secretary Griswold. “Remember to use a trusted source for accurate election information like your county clerk or GoVoteColorado.gov.”
County Clerks have mailed ballots to voters for the Presidential Primary Election. Registered voters who did not receive a ballot should contact their County Clerk.
Starting today, Colorado voters should return their ballots at a drop box or voting center. It is too late to return a ballot by mail to ensure that it will be received by county clerks by 7:00 PM on Election Day. Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.
Important information for Colorado voters:
- Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.
- Voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.
- All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.
- Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by February 26 to ensure it is received by their county election official by March 5. After February 26, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.
- In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado
- Today through March 5 – Suggested dates for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.
March 5 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7:00 PM for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (March 14).