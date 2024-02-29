BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – CBAY), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE – EVRI), Sterling Check Corp. (Nasdaq – STER), Societal CDMO Check Corp. (Nasdaq – SCTL)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – CBAY)

Under the terms of the agreement, CymBay will be acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - GILD). Gilead will acquire CymaBay for $32.50 per share in cash or a total equity value of $4.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the CymaBay Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Gilead Sciences is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cymabay-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-cbay-2/.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE – EVRI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Everi will merge with International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE - IGT). At closing, IGT shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% and Everi stockholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the shares in the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Everi Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/everi-holdings-inc-nyse-evri/.

Sterling Check Corp. (Nasdaq – STER)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling will be acquired by First Advantage Corporation (Nasdaq - FA). Sterling shareholders will elect to receive either $16.73 in cash or 0.979 shares of First Advantage common stock for each Sterling share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, resulting in approximately 72% of Sterling’s shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 28% being exchanged for First Advantage common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Sterling Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the offer from First Advantage Corporation provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sterling-check-corp-nasdaq-ster/.

Societal CDMO Check Corp. (Nasdaq – SCTL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Societal CDMO will be acquired by CoreRx, Inc. (“CoreRx”) for $1.10 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Societal CDMO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the offer from CoreRx provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/societal-cdmo-check-corp-nasdaq-ster/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.