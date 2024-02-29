Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,352 in the last 365 days.

Retention Of Sexual Offense Evidence Bill By Senator Stewart Passes Senate

FLORIDA, February 29 - Tallahassee, FL – Yesterday afternoon, SB 764 sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) relating to the retention of sexual offense evidence, passed unanimously from the Senate Floor. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for final passage.

 

Currently, DNA evidence collected in sexual offense investigations must be submitted to a statewide criminal analysis laboratory system for forensic testing within 30 days after receipt by law enforcement, or after a request for testing is made by either the involved medical provider or law enforcement agency.

 

“Over the years, I have worked for survivors of sexual assault to streamline the retention of and access to sexual evidence kits. This final installment was brought to me by the Department of Law Enforcement and would standardize retention times for Sexual Assault Kits for persons that choose not to immediately report the crime to law enforcement,” said Stewart.

 

SB 764, builds on this existing system by allowing for DNA evidence to be safely retained for 50 years after collection in the event that the victim has chosen not to make a report to law enforcement. This evidence must be stored anonymously with a documented chain of custody, allowing the victim time to choose to report.

 

“The survivors of these traumatic incidents may not want anyone to know what has happened to them. In the event that a person has decided they want to prosecute in the future, there will be evidence that they can go back to for,” said Stewart. “It’s possible that other crimes could be solved with this evidence, and the chain of custody will be secure for any victim seeking justice.”

###

You just read:

Retention Of Sexual Offense Evidence Bill By Senator Stewart Passes Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more