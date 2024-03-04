Community Foundation Announces “Philanthropy for the Next Generation” as Topic for Deep Dives for Prof. Advisors Series
Ongoing “Partnering for Good” Series of Breakfast Events at Center for Philanthropy in West Palm Beach Helps Professional Advisors Counsel Philanthropic Clients
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region's chronic and emerging issues, announced today the next topic for its Partnering for Good: Deep Dives for Professional Advisors series will be "Philanthropy for the Next Generation." The event takes place on April 16, 2024 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. (presentation begins at 9 a.m.) at the Center for Philanthropy at 700 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.
The event is free and open to professional advisors, such as wealth managers, CPAs, estate attorneys, and other professionals who counsel to philanthropic clients. Registration is required by visiting: https://bit.ly/PartneringForGood-04-16-2024
The featured speaker at the Community Foundation’s “Philanthropy for the Next Generation” event is Diane Higginbotham, Senior Consultant at 21/64, an independent 501c3 nonprofit practice providing multigenerational advising, facilitating and training for next generation engagement, especially within family philanthropy and other family enterprises. Higginbotham will lead a 60-minute discussion focused on engaging the next generation of donors based on research from 21/64’s Generation Impact book and survey.
“Professional advisors bring incredible value to the table when working with intergenerational philanthropic families, and Diane is an amazing speaker with great experience as a donor advisor,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Our Partnering for Good series continues to be a valued resource to our wide range of partner agencies, donors and organizations, and we are thrilled to offer this special event for those in the critical professional advisor space.”
“As the leading nonprofit on ‘giving where you live,’ we are focused on bringing more professional advisors into the Community Foundation fold,” added Lisa Schneider, who leads Gunster’s Trust & Estates practice and is Chair of the Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Advisory Council. “Our breakfast events are a value-add for the area’s professional advisors in bringing up-to-the-minute learning and information that can assist them in counselling their philanthropic clients.”
Sponsors of the event include Lisa Schneider, Gunther*; Tandy Robinson, Goldman Sachs & Co.*; April Hicks, Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC*; Lindsey Gerlock, Andersen*; Julie & Peter Cummings; John S. Lacy, Merrill; Chris Losquadro, Quantum Realty Advisors; and Doane & Doane, PA Attorneys at Law.
*Members of the Community Foundation Philanthropic Advisory Council who helped plan this series.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
