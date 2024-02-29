Starck Presents New AI Investment Platform with Upcoming PancakeSwap Listing

Starck's team is developing AI Starck Investment Platform to monitor, analyze and send news about upcoming ups or downs in the trends of selected assets such as: commodities, equity, forex and cryptocurrencies.

Berlin, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team working at Starck has recently shared some important news with the Web3 community. The project's native token (STK) will soon go live on PancakeSwap to increase accessibility for investors and traders.

Additionally, the team has announced the upcoming launch of its AI Starck Investment Platform (ASIP). The project provides a new way for investors to make informed decisions based on real-time data and AI technology.

Going Live on PancakeSwap

The STARCK (STK) token gears up for a grand entry on PancakeSwap at 1 p.m. UTC +0, March 1, 2024. Born as a BEP-20 token, it's the key to obtaining Starck's staking rewards. It also unlocks various Tiers within the AI STARCK Investment Platform (ASIP).

Each tier promises unique advantages, making STK more than just a token. It's a way to access a thrilling investment adventure. Launching on PancakeSwap, one of the most popular DEXs, allows STK to reach a broader audience and gain more liquidity.

The AI Starck Investment Platform (ASIP)

Starck’s AI-driven investment platform (ASIP) combines the expertise of wealth managers with real-time market and news data. ASIP is an initiative for traders and investors who want accurate, up-to-date information from verified sources. This innovative platform offers instant prices, trading news, fundamental and technical analysis, and portfolio tracking capabilities.

The secret sauce behind ASIP's power lies in the unique blend of artificial intelligence and human professional analysis. Thanks to the latest AI technology and the expertise of traders and analysts, ASIP provides faster, more accurate data. This approach aims at surpassing traditional investment tools.

With ASIP, users can easily monitor, analyze, trade, and track market data from various sources. From cryptocurrencies to equity, forex, and commodities, ASIP covers all major markets. This allows traders and investors to stay on top of their game and make informed decisions based on real-time data.

Multiple Tiers for Different Investors

There are various tiers available for different investors on the Starck Trading platform. Each tier offers unique features and tools to cater to the needs of specific investors. Currently, Tier 1 is available to investors interested in cryptocurrency trading. It includes real-time data, AI-generated trading targets, and personalized news with sentiment analysis.

Tier 2 will offer fundamental equity analysis by financial experts, while Tier 3 will analyze Forex and Commodities. Tier 4 will provide warning alerts for problematic projects and multilanguage support.

Finally, Tier 5 will offer comprehensive tracking software. This tool will include features such as portfolio balancing, effective tracking of investments, and quick access to indicators.

Staking, an important feature for investors, will begin on March 1, 2024. The feature will be available for Tier 1 users and expand to other tiers in the following quarters.

About Starck

Starck is a project combining a new token (STK) with an innovative investment platform. It utilizes AI technology to monitor and analyze various markets, including equity, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

The goal is to provide users with real-time news and analysis of potential market trends. This allows for strategic trading decisions based on up-to-date information. With the STARCK token, traders can access instant spot prices and track their entire investment portfolio.

