Behavioral responses of intertidal clams to compound extreme weather and climate events

Published 29 February 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, laboratory, mollusks, North Pacific, performance

Highlights

  • Impacts of extreme weather and climate events on clam behaviors were examined.
  • Behavioral impacts of atmospheric heatwaves can surpass those of acidification.
  • Behavioral impairment was observed when heatwaves occurred initially.
  • Rapid behavioral acclimation to recurrent heatwaves was evident.

Abstract

Rapidly increasing concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere not only results in global warming, but also drives increasing seawater acidification. Infaunal bivalves play critical roles in benthic-pelagic coupling, but little is known about their behavioral responses to compound climate events. Here, we tested how heatwaves and acidification affected the behavior of Manila clams (Ruditapes philippinarum). Under acidified conditions, the clams remained capable of burrowing into sediments. Yet, when heatwaves attacked, significant decreases in burrowing ability occurred. Following two consecutive events of heatwaves, the clams exhibited rapid behavioral acclimation. The present study showed that the behavior of R. philippinarum is more sensitive to heatwaves than acidification. Given that the behavior can act as an early and sensitive indicator of the fitness of intertidal bivalves, whether, and to what extent, behavioral acclimation can persist under scenarios of intensifying heatwaves in the context of ocean acidification deserve further investigations.

Luo X., Zhang X., Xu Y., Masanja F., Yang K., Liu Y. & Zhao L., 2024. Behavioral responses of intertidal clams to compound extreme weather and climate events. Marine Pollution Bulletin 200: 116112. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116112. Article (subscription required).

