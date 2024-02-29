Lightspeed Named One of Montréal’s Top Employers for 2024

For the second year in a row, Mediacorp Canada’s Annual Competition recognizes Lightspeed for its health and wellness benefits

Montreal, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) is proud to announce, for the second year in a row, the company has been named one of the best places to work in its hometown of Montréal. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.

Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Montréal’s Top Employers project, announced results Tuesday, February 27th. This award recognizes organizations in the Greater Montréal area that offer exceptional workplaces.

“In 2005, I made a deliberate decision to start a company in Montréal, believing that the city is an excellent hub of culture and innovation,” said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed’s Founder and CEO. “To now be recognized as a recurring top employer in the city is a huge honor. Yes, we have amazing health and wellness benefits. Above all else, we have a fantastic culture—in large part because of the wonderful city we call home.”

On top of an unlimited time off policy in North America and an equity incentive plan that provides wealth creation opportunities for its broader employee base, Lightspeed provides referral bonuses to encourage employees to recruit top talent from their network.

Shirvani Mudaly, Lightspeed's Chief People Officer, notes that “we want every single one of Lightspeed’s employees to find meaning and purpose in the work they do. We’re a great place to work and we empower people to do great work.”

