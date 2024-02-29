IVECO to supply 178 sustainable trucks to DHL in Germany

Turin, 29th February 2024. IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, has received an order for the supply of 178 S-Way CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) trucks to the Post & Parcel Germany division of DHL.

The order will expand DHL's sustainable fleet, furthering their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to the decarbonisation of road transport. The new trucks will be primarily used for inter-hub transport at DHL parcel centres, customer pick-ups, and urban deliveries to post offices.

The IVECO S-Way CNG trucks are equipped with Cursor engines from FPT Industrial – the Iveco Group brand specialised in low-environmental impact powertrains – that can be powered by bio-CNG. Bio-CNG is a sustainable renewable fuel derived from waste and residual materials; its use can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 95% compared to a diesel engine and, if the gas is sourced from manure, could even achieve a negative carbon footprint of up to -120%.

“Compressed Natural Gas technology is currently the most mature solution on the market for reducing emissions and our IVECO S-Way CNG ensures extremely efficient performance, while maximising the benefits of the most eco-friendly fuels available today.” Commented Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “We are proud to partner with DHL in their efforts to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

