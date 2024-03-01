Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ, Advances Asset Management with OpenGov
The system will only facilitate streamlined asset tracking, provide dashboards for enhanced decision-making, and offer a view of asset management and inventory.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing incomplete automation in work order processes and a lack of available data on the status of assets in its purview, the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ, embarked on an extensive search for an innovative asset management solution. The journey led it to partner with OpenGov, a leader in municipal asset management software.
Serving over 18,000 equivalent dwelling units in a vibrant community known for its dynamic local governance, the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority was determined to modernize its processes to make them more efficient and streamlined. In searching for a new system, the Authority focused on finding a platform that could centralize assets, inventory, and work management into a single solution tied to GIS. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, standing out for its ability to enable mobile work and empower field operations staff with real-time data and customized reporting.
With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ, is poised to transform its approach to managing assets and work orders. The new system will not only facilitate streamlined asset tracking and provide executive-level dashboards for enhanced decision-making, but also introduce a comprehensive view of asset management and inventory that was previously unavailable. This significant shift towards more efficient water operations management is expected to foster improved operational efficiency, accountability, and data-driven decision-making.
The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
