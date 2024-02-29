Attorney General Hilgers Announces Winner of Nebraska Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Lincoln – Each year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office invites fifth graders from across the state to participate in the Nebraska Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The posters are intended to raise awareness of missing children and remind parents, guardians, and caregivers to make the safety of their children a priority.

Emma Meier from Grand Island, Nebraska, is the 2024 first-place contest winner. The winning poster portrays two hands forming a heart shape with a broken heart in the center. On the right, there is a family sitting for a meal with an empty seat representing a missing child. Emma wrote, “I showed two hands making a heart, but on the inside of the hands, the heart is broken.” In her essay, Emma said, “I wanted to be able to say something to the world about this problem.”

As the winner of the statewide contest, Emma’s poster will be submitted to a national competition with the U.S. Department of Justice. The national winner will be awarded at the annual ceremony in May recognizing National Missing Children’s Day.