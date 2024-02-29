Bridge repair work to begin on I90 west of Moorcroft

Moorcroft, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor S&S Builders will begin repair work on eight separate bridge structures on Interstate 90 west of Moorcroft between mile markers 152.96 and 147.59. Those bridges cross the Belle Fourche River, Donkey Creek, CR68/D Road, Machinery Pass and Well Creek.

Work will begin the week of March 4, weather dependent, and will include the construction of crossovers and installation of guardrail. During this time, traffic will moved to the driving lanes in preparation for moving eastbound traffic onto the westbound lanes with head-to-head traffic for approximately two miles for replacement of the bridge decks at the Belle Fourche River

Bridge deck repairs will be performed on the other structures and typically include removing portions of the concrete deck, rebar structures and approaches and replacing them with new materials. Once the repair work is completed a rigid concrete overlay is placed on the deck which adds durability and friction to the deck and reduces the risk of hydroplaning and ice formation.

Work is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2024.