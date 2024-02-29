TAB Bank Names New CEO and President; Rick Bozzelli to Retire

The TAB Bank Board of Directors has appointed Austin Strong as CEO and Tyler Heap as President

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the decision of TAB Bank President and CEO Rick Bozzelli to retire, the Board of Directors has appointed Austin Strong, Chief Strategy Officer, as the new CEO and Tyler Heap, Chief Credit Officer, as President. This dual leadership structure is designed to continue TAB Bank toward sustained success, growth, and innovation to provide access to financial success for everyone.



TAB Bank bids farewell to President and CEO, Rick Bozzelli, who officially retired on Jan. 5. Bozzelli has led TAB Bank for the past 19 months. He served as CFO at FJM for more than seven years and as Board Chair of TAB Bank and TAB Bank Holdings, Inc. for over three years.

“I am immensely grateful for the years I spent with TAB Bank. Working with TAB’s talented and dedicated team has been a highlight of my diversified career, and I am proud of our accomplishments,” said Bozzelli. “I am confident that the bank will continue to thrive and achieve great success under the direction of Austin and Tyler.”

“Rick Bozzelli leaves a legacy of strategic vision and dedication that has significantly contributed to the bank’s growth and success,” said Crystal C. Maggelet, Board Chair at TAB Bank. “As we express our gratitude for Rick’s unwavering commitment and contributions, we have the utmost confidence in Austin and Tyler, the executive team, and senior leadership of the bank. We believe their combined expertise and leadership will ensure continuity, stability, and the preservation of our bank’s core values and principles.”



Austin Strong has been with TAB Bank for over a decade, serving most recently as Chief Strategy Officer, executing TAB’s strategic vision by identifying growth and investment opportunities and collaborating with fintech partners. In this role, he also oversaw the bank’s Digital Banking Operations, Data Analytics/Business Intelligence, Customer Experience, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. Before joining TAB, he worked for Ernst & Young in Audit and Assurance, supporting public and private businesses in the banking, automotive, real estate, entertainment, and insurance industries. Austin became a Vice President of Real Estate Banking at Zions Bank and managed a real estate portfolio consisting of office, retail, hospitality, and senior housing product types. Austin is a Certified Public Accountant and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Accounting from Weber State University.

In over a decade working for TAB Bank, Tyler Heap has honed a vast experience in relationship management, portfolio operations, distressed loan remediation, and credit underwriting. Serving most recently as Chief Credit Officer, he was responsible for leading the underwriting, special assets, and collateral monitoring teams in conjunction with managing overall credit quality at TAB. Tyler has spent his career analyzing businesses from both an owner’s and lender’s perspective. His love for small business and the entrepreneur budded as he co-founded a business in college, which paid for his education and resulted in the sale of the company shortly after graduation. Tyler worked for a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods after graduating from college, where he managed the company’s finances and investor relationships. He received bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Economics from Utah State University. Over the years, he has actively participated in the International Factoring Association, Secured Finance Network, Utah Bankers Association, and the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Strong’s and Heap’s appointments are effective immediately.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across various industries throughout the country. Our bank is and has always been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. After 25 years, TAB Bank’s focus remains with providing banking solutions to ensure financial success of our clients.

For more information, visit www.TABBank.com.

