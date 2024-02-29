Unveiling Growth Prospects in the Type 2 Diabetes Industry: Major Drivers And Lucrative Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024

Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024, the type 2 diabetes market has experienced significant growth, surging from $44.56 billion in 2023 to $48.14 billion in 2024, boasting a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This remarkable trajectory is attributed to lifestyle changes, an aging population, pharmaceutical innovations, and concerted public health efforts.



Anticipated Strong Growth Fueled by Demographic Shifts:

Forecasts paint an optimistic picture for the type 2 diabetes market, with projections indicating a strong climb to $65.89 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 8.2%. The escalating geriatric population is expected to be a key driver propelling type 2 diabetes market expansion in the forthcoming years. As individuals age, they become increasingly susceptible to various health conditions, including type 2 diabetes-related complications such as hypoglycemia, renal failure, and heart disease.

Innovative Product Development Shaping Treatment Landscape:

Major players in the type 2 diabetes market, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA, are at the forefront of developing innovative products to elevate standards of care for diabetic patients. Pioneering drugs such as Mounjaro aim to enhance safety and effectiveness in diabetes management, revolutionizing treatment paradigms. For instance, Eli Lilly and Co.'s Tirzepatide injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, offers a novel dual-targeted approach to regulating blood sugar, presenting a promising treatment option for individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

While North America currently leads the type 2 diabetes market, Europe is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The type 2 diabetes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists, Thiazolidinediones, Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas And Other Insulin Secretagogues, Biguanides, SodiumGlucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2) By Application: Glycemic Control, Cardiovascular Safety, Hypoglycemia Avoidance, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Children, Adults

Leveraging Market Insights for Strategic Growth

Stakeholders in the type 2 diabetes industry can leverage comprehensive market reports to navigate evolving trends, competitor strategies, and market dynamics effectively. By staying abreast of industry developments and proactively identifying growth opportunities, players can craft targeted approaches to penetrate the market, enhance patient care, and drive sustainable business growth.

Type 2 Diabetes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the type 2 diabetes market size, type 2 diabetes market segments, type 2 diabetes market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

