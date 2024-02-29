Changing the RE Industry: Independent Brokerage Rigorously Tests The Concept of a Nationwide MLS

Over the course of two quarters in 2023, one of the largest National Brokerages tested how the Nationwide MLS compares to local MLSs across the country.

We’re needed most when it’s tough to sell homes at listing price. W/ interest rates projected to stay up over the coming months, it’s important for agents and brokers to maximize listing exposure” — Dawn Pfaff

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent nationwide independent study conducted by one of the most prominent brokerages in the United States, conducted a series of tests of local, regional and nationwide MLS companies. MyStateMLS, the only nationwide MLS, was found to be equal to or more impressive than its competition (in more than one instance). That said, the price point, functionality, as well as a wealth of marketing assets of the ever-evolving MyStateMLS continue to prove that MLS companies can and should strive to improve the quality of their MLS services for agents, brokers, investors and real estate professionals alike.

The nationwide brokerage's data presented a series of impressive insights into the overall value of MyStateMLS's software and real estate market reach. Tested over 2 quarters, the brokerage found that homes listed with the nationwide MLS performed 3% better than that of the local MLS real estate agents are recommended to utilize. Additionally, homes listed and sold using MyStateMLS were roughly 7% more likely to sell at list price. This comes at a time when real estate (residential or commercial) is more challenging to sell than ever. MyState has seemingly filled that void, and expects to continue doing so.

“We’re needed most when it’s harder to sell properties at listing price. With interest rates projected to stay up over the coming months, it’s important for agents and brokers to maximize their property’s exposure”

Dawn Pfaff, Owner of MyStateMLS

Better Business For Everything Real Estate

My State MLS is a Nationwide Multiple Listing Service that allows you to list property anywhere you are licensed in the United States. With members in every state, My State MLS is poised to become the national database for the real estate industry. There is no need to join a board, and there are no fines. The software is simple and intuitive; entering and searching listings is easy. Even better, My State MLS is full of features that many real estate agents pay extra for, such as CMA creation, CRM tools, social media sharing, education and advice, and much more.

A Brief History Of MyStateMLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created, and today, it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. FL State MLS debuted in October 2020. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information, visit www.mystatemls.com or reach out to office@mystatemls.com.