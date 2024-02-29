Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Authorize the Release of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 117, which allows for the public release of grand jury documents, such as those related to the 2006 Florida investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Two victims of Epstein joined Governor DeSantis in Palm Beach to celebrate the justice that was being delivered.

“The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Nobody should be protected from facing justice due to their wealth or status, and those who harm children should be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Palm Beach County and the victims suffered from Epstein’s vile behavior before the world ever knew his name,” said Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman. “I followed the story as we parents kept our kids close, but we never stopped seeking the truth. The police investigated relentlessly, and now the Governor opens up the last chapter of this sordid story.”

After a 2006 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach Police Department asked the State Attorney to charge Epstein with multiple felony charges, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd or lascivious molestation. Rather than charge Epstein directly, the State Attorney at the time chose to present evidence to a grand jury—ensuring the names of those involved and the details of the accusations were kept sealed.

HB 117 will allow disclosure of grand jury testimony if the following conditions are met:

The subject of the grand jury inquiry is dead.

The investigation was about sexual activity with a minor.

The testimony was previously disclosed by a court order.

The state attorney is notified.

Because all the above apply to the Jeffrey Epstein Florida case, this legislation will authorize release of the Epstein grand jury documents when it takes effect on July 1, 2024.

