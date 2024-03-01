City of Golden, CO, Expands OpenGov Partnership to Fast Track Permitting, Licensing, and Procurement
COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the challenges of a manual, paper-based procurement system and the need for a modern permitting portal, the City of Golden, CO, embarked on a journey to find a modern solution that could address its needs. After a comprehensive search, the City chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in cloud software solutions purpose-built for the public sector.
Located 25 minutes from Denver, the City of Golden is committed to enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency for residents. In pursuit of a digital transformation, the City identified the need to establish clear standard operating procedures across departments and improve document version control for its procurement work. It also wanted a modern licensing system that could help it support business licensing. OpenGov Procurement and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the perfect solutions, offering systems that could streamline solicitation development, automate cross-departmental internal approvals, and eliminate the need for handwritten documents, all while providing a user-friendly experience for residents.
With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Golden is set to revolutionize its operations. The new systems will enable the City to leverage automated workflow processes and be protected by modern security protocols. Additionally, the ability to support embedded digital payments without staff intervention and use conditional logic to guide applicants toward correct and relevant applications will significantly enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the City's services. This transformation aligns with the City's goals to centralize community development operations and improve code enforcement, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for both staff and applicants.
The City of Golden joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
