LANG REALTY UNVEILS NEW, STATE-OF-THE-ART OFFICE

IN THE HEART OF BOCA RATON

Setting a new benchmark in real estate excellence, Lang Realty proudly announces the grand opening of its newest sales office, nestled at 6653 Jog Road in Boca Raton.

“The burgeoning market of Boca Raton where Lang Realty first opened has presented a great opportunity for the company to reimagine an office environment that focuses on creating the best agent experience,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “While Covid and advances in technology have led agents away from the office, Lang’s innovative office design and features invite agents to stop by for a cup of Nespresso, a quick collaboration, a business training session, or a gourmet lunch from a food truck.”

Spanning an impressive 5,000 square feet, the office boasts a meticulously crafted environment catered to elevate every aspect of the real estate experience. With 4,000 square feet dedicated to cutting-edge office space, complemented by a dynamic 1,000-square-foot training center, Lang’s new office is poised to foster innovation and collaboration. Two expansive conference rooms, alongside two intimate break-out spaces, offer the perfect backdrop for strategic discussions and impromptu brainstorming sessions. The inclusion of a bespoke coffee and espresso bar ensures that every interaction is imbued with warmth and hospitality. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Smart TVs and a Sonos sound system, Lang Realty’s new office sets the stage for a seamless blend of tradition and innovation.

Infused with the timeless elegance of the British West Indies, the aesthetic of the space was created by Linda Allard from LA Designs, culminating in a harmonious fusion of style and functionality.

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has evolved from a modest endeavor with three sales associates to emerge as a cornerstone of the South Florida real estate landscape. With a roster of more than 400 dedicated agents and a presence across key locations including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-2100.