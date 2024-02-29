Motiv Power Systems Completes Altoona Testing with Highest Score for Medium-Duty Electric Bus in 7 Year or Higher Service-Life Category

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Power Systems , the leading OEM of medium-duty electric trucks and buses, today announced that its electric shuttle bus built in partnership with Turtle Top and Davey Coach has successfully completed the Federal Transit Authority’s (FTA) Bus Test Program in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Motiv’s shuttle bus performed well across all categories, and received an overall score of 89.1 on a 100 point scale — the highest score ever achieved for a medium-duty electric bus tested in a 7 year / 200,000 miles or higher service-life category.



Conducted at the Larson Transportation Institute's Bus Research and Testing Center, Altoona is considered the most rigorous and credible testing program in the bus industry, and is designed to ensure buses can withstand the pressures of transit service. The center tests each vehicle for maintainability, reliability, safety, performance, structural integrity and durability, noise, and emissions. Electric vehicles like Motiv’s are further tested for range, charging, battery efficiency, and other measures related to owning an electric vehicle for hundreds of thousands of miles.

Buses must pass each requirement in order to qualify for FTA grant programs , including the Low or No Emission Grant Program to help state and local governments acquire zero-emission and low-emission transit buses. Motiv’s shuttle bus is now eligible for these programs.

“We are proud of the performance of our shuttle bus at Altoona,” said Jim Castelaz, Founder and Chief Technology and Revenue Officer at Motiv Power Systems. “Our high score unequivocally proves that our all-electric vehicles can be trusted to operate with exemplary safety, reliability, and durability in demanding transit service — all while reducing emissions, promoting sustainability, and improving overall operational efficiency. Now that we qualify for federal incentives, local and state governments will be able to more easily access our vehicles and electrify their fleets, without compromising on safety or performance.”

