Discover Revenue Growth Management Excellence at the EPP GLOBAL FMCG/CPG Revenue Growth Management Forum 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The EPP GLOBAL FMCG/CPG Revenue Growth Management Forum 2024, now in its fourth edition, is recognized as the premier global gathering for Revenue Growth Management (RGM) and Category Management, exclusively tailored to FMCG and Consumer Goods (CPG) enterprises. This event is positioned to contribute significantly to industry advancement by addressing challenges and opportunities specific to the sector.
This forum provides a crucial platform for professionals in revenue growth management, category management, trade/channel management, ecommerce/omnichannel management, data science, and brand management, all with a focus on the end consumer/shopper. By offering an environment conducive to thorough exploration of contemporary RGM and Category Management challenges within the FMCG/CPG landscape, this conference enhances the impact of professionals in these fields and promotes collaborative solutions.
Key Agenda Sessions of the Forum include:
- Category growth strategies
- Strategies for volume enhancement and category/market growth
- Integration and optimization of RGM and Category Management strategies
- Successful execution of a TPO strategy aligned with RGM strategy
- Harnessing competitive advantage through technologies such as AI and ML
- Evolution of Category Management and RGM Teams
The agenda features plenary conferences, breakout bootcamps, innovative workshops, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, and various networking activities.
Why Participate?
Delve into 30+ real-life case studies, interact with global RGM executives and thought leaders, and participate in dynamic discussions aimed at refining your monetization skills and achieving meaningful growth. This forum brings together leaders in category management and RGM, technology innovators, and industry practitioners to exchange insights, practical strategies, and real-life experiences, thereby enhancing category and RGM initiatives and promoting genuine collaboration among Consumers, Manufacturers, and Customers/Retailers.
The event features a distinguished line-up of speakers from renowned companies, including Unilever, Orkla, Phillip Morris, Kellanova, Arla Foods, Mars Snacking, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts in revenue growth and category management, industry leaders, and professionals worldwide, fostering valuable connections and uncovering growth opportunities within the FMCG/CPG landscape.
Mark Your Calendar: Event: EPP GLOBAL FMCG/CPG Revenue Growth Management Forum 2024,
Date: May 22 - 24 Location: Lisbon
Download the Brochure for a full speaker line-up and the latest agenda
About Us - EPP Pricing Platform
EPP Pricing Platform, a global non-profit, empowers value monetization, pricing, and RG M professionals worldwide through events, training, and content on the EPP Pricing Platform. Partnering with top-tier consultants and technology vendors, EPP advances pricing maturity for enhanced profitability and revenue growth.
The mission is to support our members in dramatically improving top-line revenues and profitability through personal and organizational pricing maturity development.
Kunie Akahoshi
EPP Pricing Platform BV
marketing@pricingplatform.com
Event Preview EPP GLOBAL FMCG/CPG Revenue Growth Management Forum 2024