Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Today in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in New York. Sports fans living in and visiting New York will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. New York marks the fifteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.



In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the U.S. businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Today in New York, each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook where customers can earn up to 5% of the total of their bet in FanCash.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook where customers can earn up to 5% of the total of their bet in FanCash. Discover: Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed.

Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.





Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has thirteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

