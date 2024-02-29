311Literacy Kicks off International Tournament to Inspire Next Generation of Readers

U.S. Students Compete with Peers in Mexico to Promote More Reading, Especially in Hispanic Communities

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 311Literacy, in partnership with Little Bookmates, and Ideal Central Foundation, announce the kickoff of their International 2024 Reading Tournament. This free contest is open to students in the U.S. and Mexico and is designed to inspire more time spent reading through some friendly competition. The Tournament was created to combat low literacy levels among students, especially within the Hispanic communities of the U.S. and Mexico.



The contest is positioned to promote and celebrate reading with more than 5000 students at 150 schools across both countries. The Reading Tournament launches tomorrow, March 1 when students begin logging reading minutes to determine which country – Mexico or the U.S. – tallies the most reading minutes. The event aims to foster a love for reading and harness the positive impact of gamification, infusing the excitement of the competition to make the reading experience engaging, enjoyable and conducive to long-term positive outcomes.

“We are facing a literacy crisis in the U.S. and around the world. Nearly 70% of U.S. students in 4th grade cannot read at grade level, and this is particularly evident among Hispanic students,” Ariadna Trapote, the founder of 311Literacy and Little Bookmates, said. “This can be seen in Mexico, as well, with nearly half of 15-year-olds who took the PISA exam scoring below the lowest level of proficiency. We believe that if children start reading more, they will develop a love for reading that will eventually enable them to learn anything. And what better way to jumpstart that evolution than through a little healthy competition.”

“It is an honor to participate in this international reading tournament in an effort to promote a lifelong love of reading, a skill that will undoubtedly enrich students' lives for years to come!” Sean London, Principle at the Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School, commented. “The tournament provides a dynamic platform with literature in both English and Spanish, inspiring our students to foster a passion for learning that extends beyond the classroom. Through this initiative, we are hoping to highlight students' love for reading, expose them to unique texts, and create additional opportunities for lifelong learning.”

From March 1 through March 23, students between the ages of 6 and 15, who have been registered by teachers at public and private schools in both regions, will work to record the most reading minutes. The Tournament will leverage the LightSail Literacy Solution to record and tally each participant's minutes read. The robust LightSail platform offers more than 4,000 digital titles in English and Spanish to choose from. With thousands of books available online, the tournament offers access to a wide variety of texts, recording each minute that students spend reading. This allows participants to effortlessly monitor their progress and compete to win prizes, including a Mac computer for the student who logs the most time reading, as well as one for the teacher of the class with the most reading minutes.

“No doubt that driving a love of reading is critical for students to eventually read to learn, but we think this effort is even more powerful,” adds Trapote. “Beyond academic development, reading creates emotional connections and fosters positive relationships and stronger communities.”

About 311Literacy:

311Literacy is dedicated to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading among children. Through innovative programs and partnerships, the company strives to create a supportive learning environment where every child has the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2023, 311Literacy focuses its efforts on serving public schools with significant Latino and English language learner populations. By addressing the unique needs of these communities, the company aims to bridge the literacy gap and empower children to thrive academically.

Designed as a bilingual program, 311Literacy caters to both Spanish and English learners, offering a comprehensive approach to literacy development. The program stands on three pillars:

Home Book Delivery: 311Literacy delivers physical books in both Spanish and English directly to children's homes, ensuring access to quality reading materials. Books are rotated every two weeks to keep the reading experience fresh and engaging.

Afternoon Book Clubs: Engaging bilingual reading coaches lead afternoon book clubs, providing children with interactive reading sessions that enhance comprehension and language skills.

Digital Library: With access to over 4000 books, 311Literacy's digital library enriches children's reading experiences, offering a diverse range of titles to explore.



About Little Bookmates

Since 2017 Little Bookmates has been helping families to create long-lasting memories by providing printed books to read with their children in Mexico and Colombia. More than 160,000 books have been delivered to thousands of children.

It works as a subscription model through a digital platform and App, where each month their algorithm picks 8 books according to the family’s preferences.

The books are delivered to houses, and then rotated for new ones over the next month.

The company is part of 500 Startups Latam portfolio and has received many awards as an Innovative Social company. For more, visit LittleBookmates.com .

Contact:

Ariadna Trapote

311 Literacy, LLC

Info@311literacy.com

311literacy.com