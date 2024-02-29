Take part in saving Ukraine’s cultural heritage – join the first national team of cultural first-aiders

With the financial support of the EU, the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) has announced a call for participation in training for the first national team of cultural first-aiders in Ukraine.

The selected 25 candidates will participate in simulations, site visits, evening programmes and excursions.

First, participants will take an online preparatory course (1-5 April 2024) to get acquainted with key concepts and develop a common language for cultural heritage first-aid in times of crisis.

After the basic course, participants will gather in Kyiv for two weeks of offline training (15-29 April 2024). Through field visits, immersive 3D models and practical modules, participants will learn how to assess risks, document damage, and stabilise all forms of heritage to ensure its long-term recovery.

In May-August 2024, through remote mentoring, participants will design and implement specific rescue actions at a pre-selected damaged cultural heritage site or institution.

The call is open to heads of cultural and monument protection institutions, architects, engineers, archivists, librarians, museum workers, art curators, restorers, as well as cultural heritage specialists who are actively working in the Territorial Defence Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Cultural Property Protection Units).

Specialists working in emergency management, humanitarian aid, disaster risk management, protection of cultural property and civil protection are also eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is 9 March 2024.

Find out more

Press release