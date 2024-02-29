Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,728 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: Alexei Mateevici’ Theoretical Secondary School in Soldanesti opens its doors after renovation

The ‘Alexei Mateevici’ Theoretical Secondary School in Soldanesti, Moldova, became more energy efficient with the financial support of the European Union. The inauguration event of the renovated building took place on 27 February.

About 570 students and 65 teachers now benefit from a more comfortable educational and professional environment. 

The school now has a new roof, insulated exterior walls, new windows, a rehabilitated heating system, and new ventilation. Fifteen photovoltaic panels have also been installed on the roof to produce electricity. 

The institution now also has hot water, renovated sanitary blocks, high-performance technology for the school kitchen, access for people with special needs and much more.

The renovations were carried out as part of the EU-funded project ‘Construction of water supply and sewerage infrastructure and energy efficiency in public buildings’. 

The total value of the energy efficiency works amounts to €2.94 million.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: Alexei Mateevici’ Theoretical Secondary School in Soldanesti opens its doors after renovation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more