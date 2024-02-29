Moldova: Alexei Mateevici’ Theoretical Secondary School in Soldanesti opens its doors after renovation

The ‘Alexei Mateevici’ Theoretical Secondary School in Soldanesti, Moldova, became more energy efficient with the financial support of the European Union. The inauguration event of the renovated building took place on 27 February.

About 570 students and 65 teachers now benefit from a more comfortable educational and professional environment.

The school now has a new roof, insulated exterior walls, new windows, a rehabilitated heating system, and new ventilation. Fifteen photovoltaic panels have also been installed on the roof to produce electricity.

The institution now also has hot water, renovated sanitary blocks, high-performance technology for the school kitchen, access for people with special needs and much more.

The renovations were carried out as part of the EU-funded project ‘Construction of water supply and sewerage infrastructure and energy efficiency in public buildings’.

The total value of the energy efficiency works amounts to €2.94 million.

