SLOVENIA, February 28 - On the occasion, he addressed the gathering: “Slovenia is a wonderful country with wonderful nature and wonderful people. It also has the advantage of being situated in the heart of Europe. It is this geostrategic location that gives us good prospects for the future.”

The Vinjan viaduct is 620 metres long and is one of the three viaducts built in the framework of the infrastructurally complex project of building the second track of the Divača–Koper railway line, which will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Koper, further reducing freight transport on the road network. Prime Minister Golob stressed that “Rail transport is a sustainable transport which should be included in Slovenia’s plans for the future. Both the Port of Koper and the entire logistics sector must switch to a sustainable mode of operation.”

The construction of the second track of the Divača–Koper railway line is currently one of the most important infrastructure projects in Slovenia, also because it will improve the country's connectivity with the rest of Europe. According to the Prime Minister, our intention is to “double Slovenia’s rail traffic flow capacity in the coming years, as the second track will also ensure that the traffic flow capacity between the Port of Koper and central Slovenia will more than double.”

All three viaducts on the second track route, i.e. the Vinjan, the Glinščica and the Gabrovica, were designed by the civil engineer Marjan Pipenbaher. The Vinjan viaduct, which was designed more than ten years ago, is the first railway viaduct to be built in our country using the free cantilever construction technology. “This is knowledge we believed forever lost after the construction crisis,” said the Prime Minister.

“The Vinjan viaduct is a proof of Slovenia’s knowledge and ability to integrate different know-how resources and skills. It is in this way, with knowledge and determination, that Slovenia can find the place in the world it deserves,” concluded the Prime Minister.