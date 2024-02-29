CTF-63 Welcomes USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) Arrival in Naples

Trenton’s visit to Naples provides an opportunity for the civilian mariners and embarked military detachment to enjoy Italian hospitality and the exquisite culture and cuisine of Naples. Due to the ship’s proximity to U.S. 6th Fleet headquarters, Commander, Task Force 63, Military Sealift Command Europe Africa (CTF-63/MSCEURAF) and staff visited the ship on Feb. 28.

Capt. Kenneth Pickard, commodore of CTF-63/MSCEURAF conducted an office call with the ship’s master Matthew Salas and military detachment officer in charge Cmdr. Damon W. Bateson II. During the office call, Capt. Todd Hiller, Navy Reserve MSCEURAF HQ commanding officer and CTF-63 staff members received a tour of the ship focusing on the logistics and unique deployment capabilities provided to the fleet. During his all-hands calls, Capt. Pickard celebrated the achievements of two first class petty officers, Cary Ross and Nahum Ibarra. He also recognized three civilian mariners for extraordinary damage control response during a recent engineering casualty: First Assistant Engineer Howard Jones, Second Assistant Engineer Chase Artzerounian, and Engine Utilityman Nik Perry.

The Sailors and mariners onboard Trenton are eager to explore the city and surrounding region. When asked about the port visit, First Class Petty Officer Anthony Shiver of Augusta, Georgia and alumni of Flagler College replied, "I am excited for Naples because it represents a gateway to the world of cuisine and Neapolitan fare, to the past, both medieval and antiquity. Neapolis looms like the shadow of Vesuvius. Treasures in her own streets, and Herculaneum and Pompeii; doorways into the ancient world where someone can walk the streets and visit lives from another time."

USNS Trenton is a high-speed, shallow draft ship with the capability to deliver operationally ready units to flexibly support a wide range of missions including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, theater security cooperation and maritime domain awareness. It is crewed by civilian mariners, with military personnel embarking as required by the mission.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.