Cologix expands AWS Direct Connect footprint with onramp at its VAN3 data center

Cologix Remains the Only AWS Direct Connect Provider in Vancouver

DENVER, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced availability of a new AWS Direct Connect onramp at its VAN3 digital edge data center in Vancouver, Canada. This is the second AWS Direct Connect onramp at Cologix data centers in the Vancouver market, reinforcing the company’s relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its commitment to continuously enhance connectivity offerings to support the evolving data center needs of enterprises in Canada.



"Cologix's VAN3 digital edge data center provides an ideal location for enterprises looking to enhance their connectivity to AWS," said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of Cologix Canada. "This expansion further solidifies our commitment to supporting the growth trends of digital migration to the cloud, 5G networks and high-density compute needs of AI and ML applications and data, offering secure and high-performance connections to AWS services."

AWS Direct Connect allows businesses to establish a private, physical network connection between AWS and their colocation data center, offering a more consistent network experience than those over the public internet. Cologix's new AWS Direct Connect location in Vancouver offers dedicated 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps connections, with the added security of MACsec encryption. By connecting their networks to AWS in VAN3, companies gain private, direct access to all AWS Regions (excluding those in China), AWS GovCloud Regions and AWS Local Zones.

Cologix's Vancouver data centers, including VAN3, are ISO 27001 certified and compliant with HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2 and PCI standards. With more than 20 unique networks, direct access to the Vancouver Internet Exchange ( VANIX ) and onramps to key cloud providers including AWS, Cologix continues to be the leading colocation provider in the Vancouver market.

With Cologix Access Marketplace , customers can connect to Cologix’s digital Meet-Me-Room (MMR) where they can quickly connect to local and regional service providers as well as all of the major cloud services, including AWS Direct Connect onramps. The combination of low-latency, self-service and on-demand virtual connections enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and applications.

Take a virtual tour of Cologix’s VAN 3 digital edge data center.

