Applicant Tracking System Market size worth $ 5.65 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.28% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.03 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.65 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Browse in-depth TOC on “ Applicant Tracking System Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED SAP, Greenhouse Software, Oracle, IBM, Workday, Cornerstone, SilkRoad Technology, ClearCompany, Jobvite, PeopleFluent SEGMENTS COVERED By Vertical, By Component, By Organization Size, And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Applicant Tracking System Market Overview

Strategic Talent Acquisition:

The Applicant Tracking System Market is growing due to increasing focus on strategic talent acquisition. Organizations focus on efficient recruiting by using Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to improve processes, provide a better candidate experience, and make decisions based on data. This driver promotes the efficient and competitive recruitment of employees, enhancing market expansion.

Integration of AI and Automation:

Artificial intelligence and automation drive the growth of the Applicant Tracking System Market. An AI-powered Applicant Tracking System improves efficiency, minimizes manual work, and allows for predictive analytics to achieve superior hiring results. Companies are looking for sophisticated technological solutions to enhance their competitive advantage in talent acquisition, leading to an increased demand for AI-powered Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).





Implementation Challenges:

System for Tracking Applicants The market is encountering obstacles associated with the complexities of implementation. Challenges in integrating with current HR systems, transferring data, and ensuring user acceptance are obstacles to smooth implementation. It is essential for market players to address these obstacles in order to achieve successful ATS implementation and user satisfactio.

Cost Constraints:

Cost limitations restrict the growth of the Applicant Tracking System Market. ATS systems may be financially demanding for small and medium-sized organizations, which limits their adoption. Vendors must adjust pricing strategies and provide scalable solutions to accommodate various business sizes, in order to achieve broader market reach and sustainable expansion.

Geographic Dominance:

North America is the dominant region in the Applicant Tracking System Market because of its rapid adoption of modern technology. This dominance indicates a strong market base, influenced by technology-savvy companies and a well-developed IT environment. The region's aggressive incorporation of innovative solutions positions it as a significant influencer in global ATS trends and promotes ongoing market expansion.

Applicant Tracking System Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including SAP, Greenhouse Software, Oracle, IBM, Workday, Cornerstone, SilkRoad Technology, ClearCompany, Jobvite, PeopleFluent, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Applicant Tracking System Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.



Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Applicant Tracking System Market into Vertical, Component, Organization Size, And Geography.





Applicant Tracking System Market, by Vertical IT And Telecommunications Government and Public Sector Retail and Consumer Goods Others

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component Software Services

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



