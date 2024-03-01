Pro-Life Children’s Book Author Celebrates Lives of the Unborn
Agata May’Kowska's Pro-Life Children’s Book We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right Celebrates Lives of the Unborn
I believe this book will touch hearts and minds, sparking important conversations about the value of life and the boundless love of our Creator.”LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agata May’Kowska, creator of WholeheartedArts and children’s book author, proudly announces the release of her latest children’s book, We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right. With deep-rooted convictions and a playful narrative, May’Kowska delivers a powerful pro-life message that resonates with readers of all backgrounds.
We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right is a testament to the sanctity of life and the profound love that transcends time.
Through poignant storytelling and heartfelt reflections, May’Kowska invites readers to contemplate the beauty and value of every human life, from conception to birth and beyond.
In a world where the validity of life is often questioned and debated, May’Kowska’s book serves as a beacon of hope and affirmation for those who cherish the gift of life. With eloquence and conviction, she articulates the preciousness of every individual, regardless of circumstance or condition.
“I am so thrilled to bring this inspiring work to readers worldwide,” said May’Kowska. “My unwavering commitment to the pro-life cause and faith shine through every page of We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right. I believe this book will touch hearts and minds, sparking important conversations about the value of life and the boundless love of our Creator.”
May’Kowska is the creator of WholeheartedArts, a community of Christian contemporary artists sharing in the prayerful creation of authentic and unique pieces. WholeheartedArts boasts a gallery of distinct works of art that are available for purchase. WholeheartedArts supports various pro-life organizations.
Thomas Rudkins, Founder of pro-life advocacy group Options United, applauded May’Kowska’s efforts in the pro-life movement through the publication of We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right.
“Agata May’Kowska uses her creative talent to immerse all ages in a loving story that encompasses the value of preborn children and their inherent dignity within society.”
May’Kowska’s book is poised to make a significant impact, offering readers a fresh perspective on the beauty and wonder of human existence. Through her compassionate storytelling and unwavering faith, she invites readers to embrace the miracle of life and celebrate its inherent dignity.
We Loved You Before You Were Born: And You Were Born Just Right is now available in print and Kindle versions on Amazon by visiting https://shorturl.at/gnQ34
