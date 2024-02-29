$9.7 million to be invested in Đắk Lắk power grid projects

VIETNAM, February 29 - ĐẮK LẮK — The Đắk Lắk Power Company is undertaking a number of construction and other works to ensure electricity supply during the dry season even as demand is forecast to increase.

The Việt Nam Electricity Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) is set to allocate nearly VNĐ240 billion (US$9.7 million) to the company for 37 projects.

They include the installation of 140km of medium-voltage and 320km of low-voltage lines, and construction of nearly 200 electrical substations with a total capacity of 35,000kVA.

However, the province has not yet approved land-use plans for 2024, and EVNCPC has called on the People's Committee to do it soon.

It also sought assistance with land clearance, relocating power facilities when roads are widened and speeding up approval of power grid projects.

According to EVNCPC, all places in Đắk Lắk Province are connected to the national grid, and customer services are steadily being modernised.

At a recent meeting with EVNCPC officials, the leaders of Đắk Lắk Province acknowledged the contributions made by the electricity sector to socio-economic development.

They promised to instruct relevant agencies to help speed up work on power projects. — VNS