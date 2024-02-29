Computer-aided Drug Discovery Market Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Computer-aided Drug Discovery Market by Type, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030," the global computer-aided drug discovery market size was valued at $2,940.9 million in 2021, and global computer-aided drug discovery market forecast is projected to reach $7,504.7 million by 2030, growing with an expected CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

In the world of drug development, CADD is an effective tool for identifying potential therapeutic compounds. Computer-aided Drug Design (CADD) is a drug design technique used in medicinal chemistry. The method use software to create several chemical structures with minor modifications to a single medication structure that has already been shown to be therapeutically efficacious. CADD's main goal is to screen, optimise, and analyse the compound's activity against the target. It is a multidisciplinary method that is used by both academic institutions and commercial pharmaceutical firms to improve efficacy while minimising or eliminating negative effects. It is now the best option for elevated screening, which is widely used in drug development.

Rise in cases of chronic and unknown diseases and rapid drug development drive the growth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. On the other hand, shortage of skilled labor to operate computer-aided drug discovery solutions impedes the growth to some extent. However, several growth prospects in the developed and developing economies have been beneficial for the market growth.

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Key Trends:

The computer-aided drug discovery market is witnessing a surge in demand due to several key trends. One such trend is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in drug discovery processes. These cutting-edge technologies enable researchers to analyze vast amounts of data and identify potential drug candidates with higher precision and efficiency. Additionally, the market is also witnessing a rise in collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and technology providers, fostering innovation and accelerating the drug discovery process.

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Report Highlights:

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Disease

Respiratory Disease

Diabetes

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key players in the industry:

Schrödinger, Inc.

Bayer AG

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Key Findings of the Study:

On the basis of type, the structure-based drug design segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the oncology segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Bioduro-Sundia

