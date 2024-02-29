Pervasip Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Reports 2023 Revenues of $15.8 Million from Artizen Corporation

SEATTLE, WA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTCPK: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, today announced the filing of its unaudited financial statements for its fiscal years ended November 30, 2023.

Key Highlights

Gross Profit for the year ending November 30, 2023 totaled $4,890,763 on $15.8 million in revenues, compared to gross profits of $2,724,601 during the same period in 2022.

Gross Margins improved from 17% to 31%, a 182% increase. The improved gross margin reflects increases in production yields and gains in production efficiencies.

Revenues of $15.8 million equal 2022 revenues, achieved in a market that continues to battle over supply and price compression.

Operating Loss for the year ending November 30, 2023 totaled ($460,037), compared to an operating loss of $2,422,916 during the same period in 2022.

Cashflow for the year ending November 30, 2023 totaled $409,507, compared to negative cashflow of ($798,033) during the same period in 2022.

Income Tax liabilities increased due to a materially improved Gross Profit. Under 280e tax treatment, the Company is being taxed on Gross Profit as compared to non-cannabis businesses being taxed on Net Income.

“We continued to increase yields and margins in a market that is still challenged by oversupply and price compression.” said German Burtscher, Pervasip’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since the successful completion of its comprehensive financial audit for fiscal years ending November 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company has entered into debt restructuring efforts for one of its operating companies in preparation for the spin out of its cannabis assets and efforts to further reduce its real estate footprint in Washington State.

Audited 2023 financials are expected to be completed by end of April 2024.

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com . Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com . Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net .



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

