Vietnamese, Lao, Thai localities boost comprehensive cooperation mechanism

VIETNAM, February 29 - BANGKOK — The 23rd conference of the nine provinces of Việt Nam, Laos, and Thailand that share the use of Road 8 and Road 12 took place in the northeastern Thai province of Sakon Nakhon on February 27 – 29 to review their cooperation in 2023 and propose future cooperation directions.

The event saw the participation of representatives from the central provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Quảng Bình of Việt Nam; Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai provinces of Thailand; and Bolikhamxay and Khammouane province of Laos. It was also attended by representatives of dozens of businesses from the three countries.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Đức Dũng said the agency is actively strengthening cooperation with provinces in northeastern Thailand, particularly those with overseas Vietnamese communities and bordering Laos, focusing on areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education, and health care in provinces along Road 8, Road 9 and Road 12; and fostering development in the nine provinces.

Participants reviewed their cooperation in 2023 and discussed orientations for future cooperation.

They agreed to continue promoting cooperation in education, health care, culture, sports, tourism, science, and technology, including expanding partnerships in training human resources; supporting migrant workers to move freely in accordance with agreements within ASEAN and on the basis of each country's legal regulations; and strengthening information exchange on preventing COVID-19, monkeypox and other diseases are spreading.

Regarding transportation, participants unanimously agreed to urgently request the governments of the three countries to complete documents for constructing the Hà Tĩnh - Thakhek - Nakhon Phanom - Bangkok transport route; coordinate to open a passenger transportation route connecting Quang Binh, Khammouane, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon; create favourable conditions for logistics businesses in the nine provinces to set up partnerships in transporting goods via Routes 8 and 12 to the Vũng Ang Industrial Zone of Hà Tĩnh province, Hòn La of Quảng Bình province, Cửa Lò of Nghệ An province, and delivery to third countries.

They underlined the necessity to accelerate the construction project of the Vientiane - Hanoi expressway via the Thanh Thủy (Nghệ An) - Nam On (Bolikhamxay) intersection, towards facilitating trade, travel, and socio-economic development in Laos and Việt Nam.

For agriculture cooperation, the localities also agreed to intensify information and experience sharing in training and technology transfer in agriculture among them; and cooperation in combating the trafficking of wild animals along border areas.

The 24th event of this kind will be held in Quảng Bình in February and March, 2025. The 23rd preparatory conference for the event will take place in Laos’s Khammouane province in September and October this year. — VNS