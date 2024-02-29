Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024 Concludes Successfully with Participation of 980 Athletes from 32 Countries

The winners in the Open Professional Latin category of Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024 Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova won the Open Professional Latin Champions in Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024 Stanislav Zelianin & Irina Cherepanova won the Open Professional Ballroom Champions of Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024

In Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024, there were more than 980 Athletes from 32 Countries came to join the competition in Taipei, Taiwan.