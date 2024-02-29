Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024 Concludes Successfully with Participation of 980 Athletes from 32 Countries
Troels Bager & Ina Jeliazkova won the Open Professional Latin Champions in Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024
In Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024, there were more than 980 Athletes from 32 Countries came to join the competition in Taipei, Taiwan.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Dance Tour Taipei Open 2024 Concludes Successfully with Participation of 980 Athletes from 32 Countries
In a departure from tradition, the annual Asian Dance Tour - Taipei Open welcomed participants to the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium this year, setting the stage for innovation and excitement on February 28th. Notably, this event marked a significant milestone as it unfolded in dual arenas, with the added distinction of being captured in its entirety by Funique VR Studio, recipient of the Venice International Film Festival's Venice Immersive Best Experience Award (VR). This groundbreaking approach promised an unprecedented viewing experience, amplifying the grandeur of the world's sole ballroom dance tour.
Celebrating its 13th anniversary, Taipei Open stands as the cornerstone of the Asian Dance Tour, solidifying its position as one of the world's foremost open competitions. As an officially recognized World Ranking Competition, the event boasted a substantial prize pool nearing NTD$ 3 million (USD$88,000) and attracted a diverse array of 980 competitors representing 32 nations and regions, including 380 globally ranked dancers from Australia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Belarus, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong. Among them, the top 24 dancers vied fiercely for the coveted World Championships, drawing an enthusiastic audience of thousands.
Commencing at 8:00 in the morning, the day unfolded with the preliminary rounds of international events, leading to the climactic finals of the World Professional Open Ballroom and Latin categories in the evening. The grand finale featured mesmerizing performances by six couples of superstars, culminating in a crescendo that left spectators spellbound.
Co-hosted by the Department of Sports of Taipei City Government and the Taiwan International Sport Dance Development Association, Taipei Open embodies a commitment to promoting dance sport. With Ballroom dance (Sports dance) slated as a competitive event at the World Masters Games 2025 Taipei & New Taipei City, Taiwanese competitors seized the opportunity to hone their skills in international competitions through participation in the 2024 Asian Dance Tour - Taipei Open.
Mr. Wang, Hung-Shiang, Commissioner of the Department of Sports of Taipei City Government, extended special thanks to the Association for its professionalism and dedication in organizing this international event. Under the leadership of Chairman Sammy and Jane Liu, the Taiwan International Sport Dance Development Association has nurtured and mentored numerous competitors, fostering cultural exchange and positioning Taipei City as a bastion of Ballroom dancing.
The triumphs of the evening saw Troels Bager and Ina Jeliazkova from the USA crowned as the Open Professional Latin Champions, delighting Taiwanese fans with their stellar performance. They have competed in Asian Dance Tour since 2013. In addition to expressing their affirmation of Taipei Open, they were impressed by the enthusiasm of the Taiwanese audience. They danced again to win World Professional Latin Championship.
Meanwhile,Stanislav Zelianin and Irina Cherepanova from Singapore clinched the title of Open Professional Ballroom Champions, marking the second time of their remarkable success in the competition. Not to be outdone, Glenn-Richard Boyce & Caroly Janes from England emerged victorious as the Open Amateur Ballroom Champions, showcasing the prowess of Taiwanese competitors on the international stage.
The excitement continued as Marcus Lin & Bella Lee successfully challenged to enter Asian Professional Ballroom final. James Wu and Chen, Yu Hsin also entered Asian Professional Latin final, reinforcing Taiwan's prominence in the dance sport arena.
As the curtains fell on this exhilarating competition, participants and spectators alike eagerly anticipate the next rendezvous, poised to reignite the passion and camaraderie of Ballroom dance. The tournament's next stop is scheduled for March 2nd in Seoul, South Korea, promising to sustain the fervor and luminosity of this captivating sport.
