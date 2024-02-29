For 5th Consecutive Year, Ethan Allen Upholstery Plant Recognized as Environmentally & Socially Responsible

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility has recognized Ethan Allen’s upholstery manufacturing operations in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, as “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible).



The recognition is awarded to companies that implement socially responsible management and sustainability commitments, thus positioning themselves as leaders within Latin America’s business environment. “This achievement and the model set for the business sector in Mexico are reasons for celebration,” wrote Prof. María Guadalupe Hernández Balderas, the organization’s General Director.



Ethan Allen’s upholstery operation in Silao offers nutritious meals plus transportation to and from work for all its associates. Staffed by a doctor and a team of nurses, an on-site clinic provides care for associates, offering vaccines and dispensing over-the-counter medications.



Responding to the recognition, Ethan Allen Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari noted “We’re proud of our commitment to manufacturing in North America, where about 75% of our products are made. The efforts of our Silao associates reflect our enterprise-wide commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America's Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

