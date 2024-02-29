Anaptys to Present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference and 2024 AAD Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel discussion at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference.



Additionally, the company announced an upcoming presentation at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, March 8-12, 2024. The oral presentation will focus on preclinical ANB032 (BTLA agonist) data supporting the modulation of dendritic cell (DC) maturation and function as a novel mechanism to address atopic dermatitis pathophysiology.

Investor Conference Details

Event – TD Cowen’s 44 th Annual Health Care Conference

Inflammation & Immunology Corporate Panel Discussion Date and Time – Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 2:10pm ET / 11:10am PT

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events.

Medical Meeting Details

The company’s planned activities are listed below and the full preliminary program is available online on the AAD website.

Oral and Poster Presentation # 50585 – ANB032, a B and T Cell Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) Checkpoint Receptor Agonist, Modulates Dendritic Cell (DC) Maturation and Function: A Novel Mechanism Addressing Atopic Dermatitis Pathophysiology

ANB032, a B and T Cell Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) Checkpoint Receptor Agonist, Modulates Dendritic Cell (DC) Maturation and Function: A Novel Mechanism Addressing Atopic Dermatitis Pathophysiology Date and Time – Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:30am PT to 9:35am PT

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 9:30am PT to 9:35am PT Category Title – Dermatitis, Atopic



About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its preclinical immune cell modulator portfolio includes ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody, for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist for the treatment of respiratory disorders that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.