- Docket Number:
- FDA-2021-D-1051
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides recommendations to assist industry and other parties involved in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with a cytotoxic small-molecule drug or payload. Specifically, this guidance addresses the FDA’s current thinking regarding clinical pharmacology considerations and recommendations for bioanalytical methods, dosing strategies, dose- and exposure-response analysis, intrinsic factors, QTc assessments, immunogenicity, and drug-drug interactions (DDIs). The principles discussed in this guidance might not be applicable to the development of other types of ADCs (e.g., ADCs with payloads other than cytotoxic small molecule drugs and/or for indications other than oncology).
docket number: FDA-2021-D-1051.