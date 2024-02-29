New Source Technology to Exhibit at Laser World of Photonics China 2024

New Products include the 30-Watt flashlamp simmer supply and 1000-Volt IGBT Driver Board.

PLEASANTON, CA, U.S.A., February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leading provider of cutting-edge laser solutions, announces its participation in the upcoming Laser World of Photonics China, scheduled to take place from March 20th to March 22nd, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Laser World of Photonics China is the region's premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in photonics, lasers, and optical technologies. New Source Technology's presence at this event underscores its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art laser solutions to the global market.

During the event, New Source Technology will exhibit its extensive range of laser products including laser pump chambers, flashlamps, laser Rods and capacitor charging power supplies. New products include a 30 watt flashlamp simmer supply and 1000-volt IGBT driver board. We invite attendees to visit our booth: OW8.8003.

“We are thrilled to participate in Laser World of Photonics China 2024, where we will showcase our latest innovations in laser technology," said Greg Pon, President at New Source Technology. "This event presents an excellent opportunity for us to engage with industry professionals, demonstrate our capabilities, and strengthen our partnerships within the photonics community."

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 27 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry. For more information contact: