MEDIA ADVISORY: NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament Opens Play at The Catholic University of America March 1 and 2, 2024

Washington, DC, United States, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Catholic University of America will serve as a site for the opening round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament, with Catholic University playing on Friday, March 1. 
WHEN: Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 


Catholic University plays Worcester State at 5:45 p.m. on March 1 
WHERE: Raymond A DuFour Center, 600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, D.C.
The 2024 NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament kicks off this weekend, March 1 and 2, with Catholic University playing host to the first and second rounds of the tournament. The full bracket can be found here.


On Friday, Rowan plays Carnegie Mellon at 3:15 p.m. and Catholic University plays Worcester State at 5:45 p.m.


On Friday, Rowan plays Carnegie Mellon at 3:15 p.m. and Catholic University plays Worcester State at 5:45 p.m. 


On Saturday, the winners of those two games will play at 5:45 p.m.


Catholic University enters the tournament as champions of the Landmark Conference, boasting a record of 24-3. It was the Cardinals’ first landmark title since 2016. And the University is hosting the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.



Jeff Jezewski
Assistant Athletic Director - Athletic Communications
jezewski@cua.edu
202-319-5610 

Daniel F Drummond
The Catholic University of America
202-243-8621
drummondd@cua.edu

