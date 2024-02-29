Mindera Health™ Launches Program with Innovative Pharmacy Benefit Manager to Improve Management of Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis Patients Through Precision Medicine

Innovative collaboration will improve patient outcomes and cost savings through reduced trial-and-error management of biologic therapies

San Diego, CA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, developer of Mind.Px™, the first realization of precision medicine in psoriasis, has formed a partnership with Liviniti™, an innovative pharmacy benefit manager, to improve the management of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients. The program utilizes Mind.Px to improve clinical outcomes while reducing biologic drug costs for self-funded employers.

In the United States, psoriasis affects more than three percenti of the population. Moderate-to-severe disease severity accounts for approximately one-third of psoriasis diagnoses.ii This auto-immune condition often leads to absenteeism or major problems at work, depression, and other clinical comorbidities.ii Specialty drug spending for psoriasis is escalating exponentially and biologics are often identified by payers, employers, and pharmacy benefit managers as being in their top drug expenditures each year.iiI Furthermore, successful patient responses to currently available biologic treatments are roughly 52 percentiv, leading to trial-and-error patient treatments and increased healthcare costs.

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a patented dermal biomarker patch allowing for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >92 percent positive predictive value.v By leveraging precision medicine and matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, clinical outcomes are improved while biologic drug expenditures are optimized.

“We are delighted to partner with a Pharmacy Benefit Manager like Liviniti to introduce precision medicine to psoriasis patients,” says Ron Rocca, CEO of Mindera Health. “We share the core value of introducing innovation to significant markets to decrease drug costs while improving patient outcomes.”

LeAnn C. Boyd, Liviniti CEO adds, “Inflammatory conditions are a major cost trend driver in the specialty pharmacy space. Leveraging pharmacogenomics through our collaboration with Mindera Health supports improved treatment outcomes for patients with psoriasis and reduced plan costs for expensive biologics. Ensuring that patients receive an effective drug early in treatment is a cornerstone of this program, and we are excited to offer Mind.Px to our clients and their members.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Liviniti™

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti in 2023, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the US. For more information, visit Liviniti.com.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

