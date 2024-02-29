TuneIn Launches “Election Channel”—The Ultimate News Hub for the 2024 Presidential Campaign

TuneIn empowers listeners with free access to leading national and regional news coverage through its comprehensive news hub

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today the launch of its “ Election Channel ” ahead of Super Tuesday to give listeners easy access to news coverage around the presidential primary election day. The channel features a comprehensive collection of the top national and regional news stations to help listeners stay up-to-date on the latest in the race to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election in November. The Election Channel brings together all voices and viewpoints to empower listeners to stay informed on all party news.



From national and global news networks and stations, including NBC News NOW, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Radio, Newsmax and Progressive Voices, to local stations across the country, listeners can easily access news coverage at the tap of a screen. Listeners can tune into the latest updates from their state, interviews with candidates and all notable events with a range of stations offering different viewpoints and perspectives across parties.

TuneIn offers one of the most extensive collections of news programming, which includes CBS News, WSJ Radio, Sky News and Al Jazeera, among others.

The TuneIn Election Channel is free through mobile or desktop devices or by asking your smart device to play your preferred station. Listeners can also upgrade to TuneIn Premium for a commercial-free experience. To learn more about TuneIn, visit TuneIn.com .

