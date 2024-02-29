Zilliz Introduces Zilliz Cloud BYOC: Redefining Data Sovereignty and Compliance for Vector Search

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilliz, a trailblazer in vector database technology, announces the launch of Zilliz Cloud BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud), a groundbreaking offering designed to empower organizations with unparalleled control over their vector data while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.



Zilliz Cloud BYOC enables organizations to host their vector embedding data within their private cloud networks, ensuring maximum data sovereignty and compliance adherence. By leveraging a dual-VPC architecture, Zilliz combines data control with operational efficiency, freeing organizations from the operational burden and allowing them to maintain strict control over data access permissions while streamlining management processes.

"With Zilliz Cloud BYOC, organizations can achieve a new level of operational efficiency," said Charles Xie, CEO at Zilliz. "By offloading the management of the control plane to Zilliz, organizations can focus on strategic initiatives while benefiting from data sovereignty, cost-effective infrastructure utilization, and hassle-free operations."

Key Features of Zilliz Cloud BYOC include:

Data Sovereignty and Compliance: Host data within private cloud networks to control data access permissions and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Operational Efficiency: Employ a dual-VPC architecture for hassle-free operations with managed deployment, upgrades, and maintenance by Zilliz.

Cost-Effectiveness: Benefit from cost-effective infrastructure utilization and empowering scalable growth on your infrastructure



Zilliz Cloud BYOC is poised to revolutionize how organizations manage and control their data, offering a seamless balance between autonomy and convenience.

For more information about Zilliz Cloud BYOC and how it can benefit your organization, visit the blog on the BYOC offering.

About Zilliz:

Zilliz is a leading vector database company , founded by the engineers who created Milvus , the world's most widely-adopted open source vector database. Zilliz's next-generation database technologies help organizations rapidly create AI/ML applications and unlock the potential of unstructured data. By simplifying complex data infrastructure management, Zilliz is committed to bringing the power of AI to every corporation, organization, and individual.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, Zilliz is backed by prestigious investors, including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures , Temasek's Pavilion Capital , Hillhouse Capital , 5Y Capital , Yunqi Partners , Trustbridge Partners , and others. Zilliz's technologies and products help over 5,000 organizations worldwide easily create AI applications in various use cases. Learn more at zilliz.com or follow @zilliz_universe .

Media & Analyst Contact

pr@zilliz.com

