Monomoy CRE, LLC Hires Experienced Engineering Professional Brian Fischbach, P.E. as Senior Manager, Civil Engineering

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monomoy CRE, LLC (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “Monomoy,”) announced today the hiring of Brian Fischbach, P.E., as Senior Manager, Civil Engineering.



Mr. Fischbach is an accomplished industry veteran with over 30 years of civil engineering, land development and permitting experience in all sectors of real estate development. He previously served in various managing roles within his prior firms in addition to serving on numerous boards. He is licensed as a Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, and Maryland and is a LEED 2.0 Accredited Professional. He is a contributing member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers and the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.

"The industrial real estate market is more competitive than ever, and firms that prioritize their tenants’ needs can differentiate themselves," said Chris Macri, President of Monomoy CRE. "Brian’s substantial engineering and land planning experience will further reinforce Monomoy’s ability to provide innovative solutions to tenants’ real estate needs."

Andy Wright AICP, PP, PTP, Vice President of Real Estate, also stated, “Having a licensed professional civil engineer as part of our team will unquestionably enhance the level of internal development and construction expertise to a point unmatched by similar organizations in the industrial real estate sector.”

Monomoy CRE, LLC (www.monomoyproperties.com), a subsidiary of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG), is a full-service real estate services company that provides solutions for our tenants through property management, real estate investments, construction and development. We invest in build-to-suit class A, B & C Single Tenant Industrial Properties including equipment rental, building supply, materials, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics. The typical asset is comprised of office and shop space with exterior storage. Our growth includes both the expansion of our tenant profile into the alternative energy sector and expansion of our asset type into commercial office property. Monomoy is focused on single-tenant net leased industrial properties throughout the US specifically targeting critical markets with economic growth.

