Zefiro Methane Corp. SVP Highlights Company’s Successful Field Operations, Innovative Business Model, & ‘Active Sustainability’ Ethos at Leading Sector Conference

In remarks at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ “Orphan, Abandoned, Idle, and Marginal Wells” conference held in Pittsburgh, PA this week, Zefiro’s Luke Plants underscored how the Company’s recent progress can bolster key stakeholders’ efforts to remediate more unplugged oil & gas wells.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) Senior Vice President of Business Development Luke Plants served as a featured speaker at this week’s American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ (AAPG) “Orphan, Abandoned, Idle, and Marginal Wells” conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event was organized to underscore the number of potentially hazardous unplugged oil and gas wells across the country and highlight the work of numerous entities striving to help address this public health problem.



During his remarks at the AAPG event, Mr. Plants, who also manages the Company’s asset retirement division as the head of Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“P&G”) , a Zefiro subsidiary and leading Pennsylvania-based oil and gas well plugging operation , highlighted several of the organization’s recent successful plugging projects, including helping the State of New York complete its’ first orphan gas well plugging operation that used funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (“Bipartisan Infrastructure Law”). Mr. Plants also underscored Zefiro’s view that the “active sustainability” projects that the Company undertakes can help more communities remediate legacy environmental hazards in a manner that prioritizes the needs of modern society, and addressed how the Company’s unique, vertically integrated business model is driving the team’s scaling efforts and ability to form innovative partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders across the country.





Pictured: Zefiro Methane Corp. SVP of Business Operations Luke Plants speaking American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ “Orphan, Abandoned, Idle, and Marginal Wells” Conference in Pittsburgh, PA on February 28, 2024.

“Since my first day as a member of the Zefiro team, I have seen how our innovative commercial approaches – rooted in best positioning our plugging specialists in the field – can regularly overcome traditional barriers to progress,” Mr. Plants stated during his remarks. “Active sustainability is a central part of an action plan that can ensure that future generations of Americans have access to good paying jobs and healthier communities.”

Mr. Plants’ remarks at the conference were the latest in a series of public speaking engagements that Zefiro’s senior leadership team has undertaken, including Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Office Talal Debs’ appearance at the United Nations’ COP 28 Conference , to highlight the Company’s expanding field operations and discuss how the energy industry can help stem the nationwide proliferation of unplugged oil and gas wells. According to the latest expert estimates , there are millions of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the U.S., with the potential for many of these sites to be unplugged.

“From our dedicated crew members on a growing list of job sites to our executive officers working diligently on expanding an industry-leading portfolio of certified carbon credits, I am proud that Zefiro’s unique focus on ‘active sustainability’ projects has helped establish this growing marketplace and garner tangible, paradigm-shifting success in the field,” said Talal Debs, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro Methane Corp. “Our team firmly believes that ‘active sustainability’ is not just a fancy buzzword – it is a critical component of our efforts to drive real returns on targeted, forward-thinking investments and make a lasting difference in countless affected communities.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

