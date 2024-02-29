Treez and Cookies Expand Strategic Partnership with Opening of Cookies Melrose

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that helps cannabis retailers become profitable, today announces the expansion of their strategic partnership with international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies with the grand opening of Cookies Melrose (Los Angeles) on February 24, 2024. The partnership between Cookies and Treez technology continues to expand and Treez will be the point-of-sale (POS) vendor at the new Cookies Melrose location.



“Growth, scalability, and profitability are the defining benefits that cannabis retailers get when working with Treez and our full suite of products and services,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “Our partners at Cookies have the vision to see the optimization of their business in working with us, and we are excited to help them take their business to the next level.”

As part of the new expanded partnership, Treez will be presented to the Cookies licensed retail network as a preferred POS vendor. Treez and Cookies are working together to deliver best in class retail solutions across key vertical categories including POS, payments, ecommerce, loyalty, and more. All of these solutions will be presented as a customized bundle package for Cookies retail partners.

This news comes on the heels of Treez announcing their partnership with Metrc to create the first ever Global Product Catalog for cannabis products, which was a main driver of the expansion of the Treez-Cookies partnership. Ensuring accuracy and reliability, the Global Product Catalog will empower retailers with a trusted master database to deliver consistent product information and shopping experience across cannabis retailers nationwide. The Global Product Catalog solves key challenges faced by Cookies retailers’ and will help Cookies save on the cost of labor and increase revenue by streamlining their product catalog and e-commerce experience through one single source of product data.

“The Treez team has been frequently visiting the store as it ramped up for the opening and even had staff members here helping out our budtenders run the registers and make sure payments and transactions flow smoothly,” said Luis Madrigal, VP of Technology and Engineering at Cookies. “It's been great to see that the Treez team doesn't just sell you the point of sale, the hardware, and the software, but along with that comes the service. We attribute a lot of the success on opening day to our collaboration with Treez and are excited to have them as a preferred partner moving forward.”

The grand opening of the Cookies Melrose location took place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 7569 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles. Berner and John Yang were in attendance to celebrate the retail launch.

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business efficiently.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co